WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP)Kyle Connor scored 3:31 into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Dylan DeMelo also scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves. The Jets snapped a two-game skid to improve to 19-9-1.

Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville and Juuse Saros stopped 39 shots. The Predators have dropped five in a row to fall to 12-12-4.

DeMelo tied it with 4:36 left in the opening period with his first of the season. After falling to the ice, he slid the puck in off a centering pass from Connor.

The Predators opened the scoring at 9:04 with their first shot on goal. Forsberg capped off a pretty passing play, beating Hellebuyck from the left faceoff circle.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Colorado on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Vancouver on Saturday night.

