Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy sent to Phillies in last-minute trade deadline deal

ARLINGTON, TX – MAY 21: Kyle Gibson #44 of the Texas Rangers throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Globe Life Field on May 21, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Rangers have traded all-star starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and reliever Ian Kennedy to the Philadelphia Phillies in the last hour of the trade deadline Friday afternoon.

The news was first reported by MLB inside Ken Rosenthal.

Gibson was in his second year with the Rangers and had been having the best season of his nine-year career. He at point led the American League with the lowest ERA at 1.99. Despite this, he had several no-decisions this year due to a lack of run support from the Rangers offense.

Reportedly, the Rangers will receive pitcher Spencer Howard and other prospects.

His last start with the team was last July 24 in Houston against the Astros where he was handed the loss in Texas’ 5-1 defeat.

Kennedy was in his first season in Arlington and had appeared in 32.1 innings as a reliever. He had a 2.51 ERA and 16 saves on the year. Kennedy was the primary closer heading into the 2021 season.

The trade was two days after Texas dealt power hitter Joey Gallo to New York in exchange for a slew of top minor league prospects. They have a 36-66 record, which is second-worst in the AL and third-worst in all of baseball.