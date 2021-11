CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - Three men who were arrested in connection to the quadruple murder in New Summerfield have been indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney, Elmer Beckworth.

20-year-old Jesse Pawlowski, 21-year-old Dylan Welch and 37-year-old Billy Phillips were indicted on Oct. 6. They were detained on July 21, and are accused of the deadly shooting of four people in a trailer home near New Summerfield. The three men each received a bond of $1 million.