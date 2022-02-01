DALLAS (AP)Oliver Kylington exited the penalty box, joined a rush and scored to cap a three-goal rally in the third period as the Calgary Flames defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Kylington jumped into a 3-on-1 break, took a pass from Rasmus Andersson and beat Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger with 1:47 to play.

”The (penalty kill) did a huge job to get the puck out,” Kylington said. ”I thought (Andersson) would shoot it but as long as the puck went in, I was happy.”

Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau also scored third-period goals, and Elias Lindholm assisted on the tying and winning goals. Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary.

Calgary peppered Oettinger with 18 shots in the third period.

”It was a great comeback victory,” Mangiapane said, ”but I think we’ve got to do a better job playing the full 60.”

Flames goale Dan Vladar faced just five shots after replacing Jacob Markstrom to begin the third period. Markstrom stopped 20 of 23 shots in the first two periods.

Joel Hanley, Jason Robertson and Jamie Benn scored for Dallas.

The Flames took a 1-0 lead 1:54 into the game on a goal by Lewis on a 2-on-1 rush.

For the Stars, Hanley tied the score with his first career goal in his 100th NHL game. Robertson and Benn scored to give the Stars a 3-1 lead heading into the third period.

Oettinger gave up a goal on the game’s second shot, but regrouped to make 37 saves.

”I thought we were lucky to be up 3-1,” Dallas coach Rick Bowness said. ”It just carried over to the whole third period. They were in our zone the whole time.

”We beat ourselves today. The other team picked up the intensity, and we didn’t.”

Kylington had gone off for holding at 16:03 of the third period.

”I was praying there,” Kylington said of his time in the penalty box, while the Flames were successfully killing the third of three Dallas power plays. Ten seconds after Kylington left the box, he scored the deciding goal.

Mangiapane watched the rush from the bench. ”I was thinking, `Somebody shoot the puck.’ I think there were six passes. It was a pretty play, a great goal.”

The game’s first two goals came from unlikely scorers.

Veterans Lewis and Milan Lucic, who had an assist, have played in all 41 games for the Flames this season. The goal was Lewis’ fourth, and the assist the seventh for Lucic. Rookie Adam Ruzicka received his second assist in 13 NHL games for passing across to Lewis.

Hanley scored on a partially blocked shot that bounced crazily toward the net and took a left turn between Markstrom’s legs, tying the game at 1. Rookie Riley Damiani’s assist was his first in his seventh NHL game, and Tanner Kero recorded his third assist in 20 games this season.

”It was nice to contribute offensively,” Hanley said. ”I was lucky enough to score. It was something I always wanted to do.”

Robertson gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 18:12 of the first with a wrist shot from high in the slot for his 17th goal.

The Stars put pressure on Markstrom in the second period, outshooting Calgary 17-14. Benn scored at 11:20 of the second period. Tyler Seguin sent the puck in front, where Benn had two chances and put the second in on a backhand shot for his 11th this season.

NOTES: Dallas recalled Damiani and G Anton Khudobin to the active roster and acquired F Alexey Liparov from Tampa Bay for F Tye Felhaber. Liparov was assigned to the AHL’s Texas Stars. … 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Drew Pearson performed the ceremonial puck drop. The wide receiver played 11 seasons, all for the Dallas Cowboys. … The Stars also gave an honorary jersey to tennis pro John Isner, promoting the ATP Dallas Open beginning on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Flames: Complete a two-game, back-to-back trip on Wednesday at Arizona before the All-Star break.

Stars: Off until Feb. 9, against Nashville for the third of five consecutive home games.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports