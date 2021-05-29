LA Galaxy use own goal to down San Jose 1-0

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)The San Jose Earthquakes’ Tanner Beason’s own goal late in the match was the only score of the game in LA Galaxy’s 1-0 win on Saturday.

Samuel Grandsir was working down the right side, shed a defender and appeared to center in front of the goal mouth that ricocheted off Beason’s left foot and into the net at the 70th minute.

Eight minutes later, Galaxy (5-2-0) keeper Jonathan Bond thwarted Andres Rios with a sliding save to preserve the lead.

San Jose’s (3-5-0) offensive woes continue as the Earthquakes now have been shutout in three of their last four contests in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51