TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Laberendo Flowers is no stranger to adversity, and today his hard work paid off, as he signed on as a preferred walk-on for Grambling State University.

It’s another opportunity for this Tyler Legacy Red Raider to prove himself while continuing a family tradition as a GSU tiger.

Laberendo Flowers didn’t start playing football until middle school but through hard work and dedication, he excelled in the sport.

“Even as mom, I was surprised about how good because he only started whenever he was in the 6th grade and had nothing prior to that,” explains mom Dorothy Jackson. “In sixth grade he started to excel and kids that had been playing much longer than him, he just went past and he just excelled.

“He stuck to the process, he trusted and believed in what he was doing and the amount of work he was putting in and he was definitely ready whenever his number was called,” tells Head Coach Joe Willis. “That is a great example of a guy who earns his right to play and that’s what Laberendo did.”

Fast forward to senior year, he finished the season with no football scholarship.

“The recruiting process was actually pretty long, I didn’t get any offers until after the season and thankfully I got nine but none of them were HBCU’s, like I wanted,” adds Laberendo Flowers.

Through the ups and downs, Flowers remained optimistic with a smile. He finally got a preferred walk on to Grambling State.



“I’m really excited. This is something I didn’t think I would get a chance to do, so the fact that Grambling gave me the opportunity, I’m so excited,” smiles Flowers.

Leberendo adds he’s learned a lot from the Tyler Legacy program that he hopes to bring to college.



“I hope to bring leadership, and I hope to bring positivity and I hope to bring a smile everyday,” says Flowers.

“He is a great leader in the locker room and on the field, and a guy that plays with great passion who really loves the game of football and it shows in the way he plays,” declares Willis.