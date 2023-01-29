PARIS (AP)Striker Gaetan Laborde scored the winner as Nice beat Lille 1-0 to end the northern side’s six-game unbeaten run in the French league on Sunday.

Laborde netted in the 34th minute after Badredine Bouanani intercepted a poor back pass and set him up for a first-time finish. Lille had not lost in the league since Oct. 30.

Later Sunday, league leader Paris Saint-Germain was looking to move five points clear at the top with a home win against midtable Brest.

TEMPERS FLARE

Alexandre Lacazette notched his 12th league goal of the season as Lyon won 2-0 at Corsican side Ajaccio to move into ninth place.

Tempers flared after the game as Lyon coach Laurent Blanc grabbed Ajaccio coach Olivier Pantaloni’s face after they had shaken hands, and shoved him away following a verbal exchange.

Pantaloni, who played for Ajaccio as a striker in the 1990s, then walked over to Lyon’s bench and clashed with Lyon’s goalkeeper coach Remy Vercoutre. Security officials had to separate them as angry home fans banged on the dugout.

Lacazette cut short his post-game television interview when a lighter thrown from the crowd landed near him. Vercoutre had to be escorted away as fans insulted him and some tried to get on the field.

The visitors took the lead in the 20th when 20-year-old midfielder Johann Lepenant turned in Bradley Barcola’s pass.

Lacazette, who re-joined hometown Lyon in the summer after five seasons in the Premier League with Arsenal, scored his 144th goal overall for the club in the 72nd. France’s 2018 World Cup winner Corentin Tolisso and Argentina’s World Cup-winning left back Nicolas Tagliafico combined to set him up.

OTHER MATCHES

Dutch forward Thijs Dallinga scored twice for Toulouse in a 2-1 win at struggling Strasbourg.

Veteran striker Kevin Gameiro put the Alsace side ahead in the 20th, but Dallinga equalized for Toulouse five minutes later and struck again early in the second half.

Strikers Jeremy Le Douaron and Steve Mounie scored first-half goals for Brest in a 4-0 home win against bottom side Angers. Midfielders Franck Honorat and Pierre Lees-Melou scored after the break.

English forward Stephy Mavididi scored both goals as Montpellier got a much-needed 2-0 win at 19th-place Auxerre to move away from relegation trouble, and Clermont drew 0-0 at home to Nantes.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports