OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Mekhi Lairy had 25 points and Miami (Ohio) beat Little Rock 80-67 on Saturday.

Lairy also added five rebounds and six assists for the RedHawks (2-4). Billy Smith scored 18 points while finishing 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and added five rebounds. Anderson Mirambeaux was 3 of 7 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.

D.J. Smith led the way for the Trojans (2-5) with 18 points, four assists and three steals. Nigel John added 17 points for Little Rock. In addition, Myron Gardner had 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

—

