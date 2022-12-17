LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Mekhi Lairy scored 30 points as Miami (OH) beat Bellarmine 71-67 on Saturday night.

Lairy also contributed five assists for the RedHawks (5-6). Morgan Safford scored 14 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line, and added five rebounds. Kamari Williams was 2 of 7 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with seven points.

Ben Johnson led the way for the Knights (5-7) with 19 points. Garrett Tipton added 17 points, two steals and three blocks for Bellarmine. Juston Betz also had 12 points, four assists and three steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.