OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Mekhi Lairy had 20 points in Miami of Ohio’s 91-80 win over Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Lairy also added seven rebounds and 11 assists for the RedHawks (7-9, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Anderson Mirambeaux scored 18 points while finishing 8 of 13 from the floor, and added 11 rebounds. Ryan Mabrey was 5 of 10 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Zid Powell led the way for the Bulls (8-8, 2-1) with 20 points and eight steals. Armoni Foster added 19 points for Buffalo. Curtis Jones also had 12 points and nine rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.