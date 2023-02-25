NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Trevor Lakes’ 25 points helped Southern Indiana defeat Tennessee State 93-81 on Saturday night.

Lakes also contributed six rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (16-15, 9-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Isaiah Swope scored 25 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Jelani Simmons recorded 16 points and was 6-of -12 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line. Jacob Polakovich had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Jr. Clay and Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. led the Tigers (18-13, 10-8) with 20 points apiece. Clay also had seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Christian Brown also recorded 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.