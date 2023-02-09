SAN ANTONIO (AP)Nate Calmese scored 27 points as Lamar beat Incarnate Word 68-59 on Thursday night.

Calmese was 10 of 14 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) for the Cardinals (8-17, 4-9 Southland Conference). Chris Pryor was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to add 10 points. Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams finished 3 of 8 from the floor to finish with eight points, while adding 12 rebounds.

The Cardinals (11-14, 5-7) were led in scoring by Jonathan Cisse, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Josh Morgan added 13 points for Incarnate Word. In addition, Stephon Payne III had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Lamar visits Texas A&M-CC while Incarnate Word hosts Houston Christian.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.