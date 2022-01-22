Langborg, Evbuomwan carry Princeton over Dartmouth 84-80

HANOVER, N.H. (AP)Ryan Langborg and Tosan Evbuomwan scored 19 points apiece as Princeton won its 10th straight game, edging past Dartmouth 84-80 on Saturday.

Ethan Wright added 17 points for the Tigers. Evbuomwan also had seven rebounds, while Wright posted 13 rebounds. Drew Friberg added 11 points for Princeton (15-3, 5-0 Ivy League).

Brendan Barry had 21 points for the Big Green (4-12, 1-4). Aaryn Rai added 17 points and nine rebounds. Taurus Samuels had 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

