ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Ryan Langborg scored 20 points as Princeton beat Cornell 75-68 on Saturday night.

Langborg shot 4 for 12 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line for the Tigers (12-4). Deven Austin scored 18 points, going 6 of 6 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Tosan Evbuomwan shot 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Chris Manon led the way for the Big Red (12-4) with 15 points and two steals. Guy Ragland Jr. added 13 points and eight rebounds for Cornell. In addition, Isaiah Gray had 11 points and three steals. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Big Red.

Princeton’s next game is Saturday against Brown on the road, and Cornell hosts Yale on Friday.

