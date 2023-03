ATHENS, Texas (KETK)- The LaPoynor Flyers are heading back to the state tournament for the second year in a row after a 53-43 win over their rivals the Martin’s Mill Mustangs.

This game was back and forth before Dijuan Whitehead took over this game and put the team on his back and propelled them to this win. The four Flyer seniors are excited about finishing their high school basketball careers at the state tournament.