TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Julian Larry’s 21 points helped Indiana State defeat Evansville 91-63 on Thursday night.

Larry was 8 of 8 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) for the Sycamores (10-4, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference)). Courvoisier McCauley scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Cooper Neese recorded 13 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

Kenny Strawbridge finished with 21 points for the Purple Aces (4-10). Marvin Coleman added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Evansville. Gabe Spinelli also had 10 points.

Indiana State took the lead with 19:48 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 39-22 at halftime, with Larry racking up 11 points. Indiana State extended the lead to 62-29 during the second half, fueled by a 15-2 scoring run. Larry scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Sunday. Indiana State visits Valparaiso while Evansville hosts Murray State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.