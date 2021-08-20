LEADING OFF: Yanks’ Cole makes 2nd start since COVID break

A look at what’s happening around the majors Saturday:

BACK TO WORK

Gerrit Cole (11-6, 3.04) makes his second start for the Yankees since coming off the COVID-19 injured list to face Minnesota and right-hander Kenta Maeda (6-4, 4.41).

Cole pitched one-run ball over 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, allowing two hits and striking out nine. He was up to 100 mph with his fastball and said he felt strong despite a 2 + week break forced by his positive virus test.

OLD FOES, NEW JERSEYS

The Dodgers’ Max Scherzer faces the Mets’ Rich Hill in a showdown of veteran pitchers traded at the deadline. Scherzer (1-4, 2.69) is 2-0 with a 2.20 ERA in three starts since being acquired from Washington. His most recent outing was also against the Mets — he pitched two-run ball over six innings in a 14-4 win Sunday.

Hill (6-4, 4.08) hasn’t registered a decision in five games (four starts) and has a 4.98 ERA after joining the Mets via trade from Tampa Bay.

NEW BOSS

One month after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA title in half a century, Giannis Antetokounmpo is teaming up with the city’s other major pro sports franchise by joining the Milwaukee Brewers’ ownership group.

”Man, this is unbelievable,” Antetokounmpo said Friday at a news conference. ”This is a dream come true for a kid from Sepolia, Athens, Greece, born from immigrant parents. I could have never imagined I would be in this position.”

Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio and Antetokounmpo said they finalized this agreement in May. Antetokounmpo said he and the team kept it quiet at the time because they didn’t want to distract the Bucks’ playoff run and the early part of the Brewers’ season.

DREAM ON

There will be more major league magic at the Field of Dreams site when the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs travel to Dyersville, Iowa, for a game next season.

The Reds and Cubs will play a regular-season game on Aug. 11, 2022, at a temporary venue built next to the site where the iconic 1989 baseball movie ”Field of Dreams” was filmed.

That follows the inaugural game at the site last week. The Chicago White Sox won a 9-8 thriller over the New York Yankees before about 8,000 fans at the temporary field in the first major league game ever played in the state.

