LEADING OFF: Yanks’ dominant pitching, Rays get rookie boost

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

PINSTRIPE PITCHING

Jameson Taillon (1-3, 5.73 ERA) tries to extend a streak of dominant starting pitching by the Yankees when he opposes Dallas Keuchel (3-1, 4.44 ERA) and the White Sox in the Bronx.

Following Corey Kluber’s no-hitter at Texas and outings by Domingo German against the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery and Gerrit Cole against Chicago, the Yankees have four straight starts of seven shutout innings for the first time since 1932 (Johnny Allen vs. the St. Louis Browns, George Pipgras and Red Ruffing vs. Chicago and Lefty Gomez vs. Cleveland).

The Yankees beat Chicago 7-0 Saturday for their fifth win in a row.

New York leads the major leagues in shutouts and have eight in the first 46 games for the fourth time after 1958 (nine), 1955 (eight) and 1910 (nine).

RAYS NEWCOMER

Tampa Bay goes for its 10th straight victory with a lineup now boosted by rookie Taylor Walls.

Walls hit two doubles Saturday night in a 3-1 win over Toronto. The 24-year-old shortstop had never played above Double-A until this season — he was called up from the minors after shortstop Willy Adames was traded to Milwaukee on Friday.

”The past 12 hours has felt like five days,” Walls said before the game. ”The events, they’re happening so fast. There’s no way all this could happen in just 12 hours.”

TRY AGAIN

Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias (6-1, 3.04 ERA) makes another attempt to beat the Giants when he starts at Oracle Park.

Urias is 0-2 despite a 2.12 ERA in 15 career games against San Francisco, including nine starts.

The World Series champion Dodgers have won seven in row, beating the Giants 6-3 on Saturday.

HOMER HAPPY

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves look to tee off once more against the Pirates.

Atlanta has totaled 10 home runs in the past two games off Pittsburgh pitching. Acuna hit one of the Braves’ two grand slams in a seven-homer outburst during a 20-1 romp Friday night, then connected for his major league-leading 15th homer Saturday in a 6-1 win.

Atlanta leads the major leagues with 75 homers.

”The Braves are red hot,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. ”They hit home runs. They lead the league in home runs and they’ve got the guy leading the league in homers.”

HARPER SLUMP

Bryce Harper is hitless in his last 16 at-bats for Philadelphia and struggled after a shoulder injury forced him from a game last week.

Harper struck out three times in an 0-for-5 night during a 4-3 loss to Boston on Saturday. He grounded out with two on in the ninth.

Harper is in a 2-for-25 slide with 13 strikeouts and Philadelphia has lost four in a row and six of seven.

