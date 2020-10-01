League Cup: Arsenal beats Liverpool on penalties; Fulham out

LONDON (AP)Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved two penalties in a 5-4 shootout win over Liverpool to reach the League Cup quarterfinals on Thursday, while Aston Villa and Fulham were knocked out by lower-division clubs.

Joe Willock scored Arsenal’s winning penalty to set up a home match against defending champion Manchester City in the next round.

Leno, who also kept a clean sheet through 90 minutes as the game ended 0-0, blocked penalties from Divock Origi and Harry Wilson.

”It was a very tough game,” the German told broadcaster Sky Sports. ”It is very good to save some penalties and see some laughing faces but I prefer next time to win the game before penalties. But the main thing is we won.”

A first-half header from Sam Vokes gave second-tier side Stoke a 1-0 win at Aston Villa to set up a quarterfinal at home against Tottenham.

Villa manager Dean Smith made 11 changes from the team which beat Fulham 3-0 on Monday.

Fulham lost 3-0 again – this time against second-tier side Brentford.

Scott Parker’s side has also lost all three Premier League games since gaining promotion in August, when it beat west London rival Brentford in the playoff final.

Algerian midfielder Said Benrahma scored twice after Finnish forward Marcus Forss’ opener as Brentford reached the League Cup quarterfinals for the first time. It will play at home against another Premier League side, Newcastle.

Manchester United will travel to Everton in the other quarterfinal.

