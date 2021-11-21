LeBron James ejected, Lakers rally to beat Pistons 121-116

DETROIT (AP)LeBron James was ejected early in the third quarter after drawing blood by hitting Isaiah Stewart in the face, leaving Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to rally the Los Angeles Lakers to a 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

Davis had 30 points, 10 rebounds and two big blocked shots late on 20-year-old Dertroit rookie Cade Cunningham. Westbrook had 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to become the youngest player in franchise history with a triple-double.

James was sent to the locker room after his left elbow and hand appeared to make contact with Stewart’s face when they were tangled up while boxing out for a rebound. Detroit’s center had to be held back more than once, keeping him separated from the NBA superstar, and he also was ejected.

Westbrook was assessed a technical after the officials reviewed the play and the fallout from it.

James had 10 points and five assists in his second game back in the lineup. After missing eight games with an abdominal strain, he played Friday night in a 130-108 loss at Boston.

SUNS 126, NUGGETS 97

PHOENIX (AP) – Cam Johnson scored a career-high 22 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 and fast-starting Phoenix beat Denver for its 12th straight victory.

The Suns scored 48 points in the first quarter for a 20-point lead, shooting 17 of 22 (77.3%) from the field, including 7 of 8 from 3-point range.

Johnson, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder all hit two 3-pointers during the early run. The Suns haven’t lost since Oct. 27 against Sacramento when Harrison Barnes made a 3-pointer at the buzzer. It’s the longest winning streak for the franchise since they won 17 straight during the 2006-07 season.

Denver star forward Nikola Jokic missed his second straight game with a sprained right wrist. The Nuggets have lost four straight to fall to 9-8.

WARRIORS 119, RAPTORS 104

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Jordan Poole had his second straight 30-point performance with 33, Andrew Wiggins added 32 points and seven rebounds and NBA-leading Golden State beat Toronto to improve to 15-2.

Poole shot 10 for 13 and made eight 3-pointers. Stephen Curry had 12 points and eight assists after sitting out at Detroit on Friday night to rest his sore hip.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points for Toronto.

CLIPPERS 97, MAVERICKS 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Paul George scored 12 of his 29 points in the third quarter and Los Angeles beat Dallas to end a two-game skid.

Reggie Jackson scored eight of his 23 points in the third, when the Clippers turned a one-point deficit into a nine-point lead.

Kristaps Porzingis had 25 points and eight rebounds for Dallas. With Luka Doncic out with a sprained left knee and ankle, the Mavericks have dropped three straight – the first two in Phoenix – to open a four-game trip.

BULLS 109, KNICKS 103

CHICAGO (AP) – DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points, Zach LaVine added 21 and Chicago rallied in the fourth quarter to beat New York.

Coby White scored 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago win its second straight and fourth in five games.

Julius Randle had 34 points on 13-for-18 shooting for New York.