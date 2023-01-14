BOSTON (AP)Chris Ledlum’s 23 points helped Harvard defeat Columbia 73-51 on Saturday.

Ledlum also added 10 rebounds for the Crimson (11-7, 2-2 Ivy League). Idan Tretout scored 11 points while going 4 of 9 (3 for 6 from distance). Justice Ajogbor recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 7 from the floor.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa led the Lions (6-13, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Zinou Bedri added 10 points and six rebounds for Columbia. Avery Brown also had eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Harvard hosts Dartmouth while Columbia hosts Cornell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.