Lee leads Houston Baptist past Southwestern Adventist 100-62

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Darius Lee had 19 points and 12 rebounds as Houston Baptist easily beat Southwestern Adventist 100-62 on Monday night.

Deshon Proctor added 16 points for the Huskies (2-4), while Brycen Long scored 15 and snared 11 rebounds. Zach Iyeyemi finished with 11 points.

Miles Meredith had 15 points for the Knights.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

