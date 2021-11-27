Lee scores 23 to lead Davidson past Robert Morris 88-70

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP)Hyunjung Lee tossed in 23 points to propel Davidson past Robert Morris 88-70 on Saturday.

Michael Jones had 15 points for the Wildcats (4-2). Desmond Watson scored 11 points, while Luka Brajkovic pitched in with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Kahliel Spear had 15 points and nine rebounds to pace the winless Colonials (0-5). Jaron Williams added 13 points and Kam Farris scored 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

