LEEDS, England (AP)Spanish coach Javi Gracia got a second chance to manage in the Premier League after being hired by Leeds on Tuesday as the replacement for Jesse Marsch at the relegation-threatened team.

Gracia previously had a spell at Watford from 2018-19, keeping the team in England’s top flight in back-to-back seasons before being fired after 20 months in charge.

It has taken more than two weeks for Leeds to replace Marsch, who was fired on Feb. 6 after nearly a year in charge. Since then, the club has dropped into the relegation zone and is currently in next-to-last place.

The 52-year-old Gracia has been out of work since leaving Qatari team Al Sadd in June.

His first game in charge will be against last-place Southampton on Saturday provided he gets a work permit in time.

