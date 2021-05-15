Leeds routs Burnley 4-0 to boost top-10 hopes in EPL

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BURNLEY, England (AP)Leeds extended Burnley’s winless run at home to nine games with a 4-0 victory on Saturday that bolstered their bid for a top-10 finish in the English Premier League.

Substitute Rodrigo scored two late goals to give Leeds a four-point cushion over 11th-place Aston Villa, which plays at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Mateusz Klich finished a counterattack by curling in a shot shortly before halftime, and Jack Harrison doubled the lead at the hour mark by getting a touch to flick Ezgjan Alioski’s low shot into the net.

Burney, which won 2-0 at Fulham on Monday to secure top-flight status for a sixth consecutive season, hasn’t won at Turf Moor since a 3-2 victory against Aston Villa on Jan. 27.

Leeds, back in the Premier League this season after a 16-year absence, is at Southampton on Tuesday.

Liverpool visits Turf Moor on Wednesday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51