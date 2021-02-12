Leeds United-Arsenal Preview

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa praised Mikel Arteta for sticking to his philosophy during another difficult spell for Arsenal as the two sides prepare to face off on Sunday.

Arsenal welcome Leeds to Emirates Stadium on the back of successive away defeats to Wolves and Aston Villa, leaving them a point behind United having played a game more.

Arteta has been under pressure for large parts of his first full campaign in management, but Bielsa believes the Gunners are right to stick by the Spaniard.

“He’s a great coach,” Bielsa said. “His team has never lost their identity. That’s my evaluation of Mikel’s job so far.

“They view the different type of players for the same position, which demands knowledge of the style.”

While Arsenal have slipped back down the division in recent weeks, Leeds are on the up thanks to three wins in their last four games.

Returning the praise from Bielsa, Arteta has been impressed by the work done by the experienced coach during his time at Elland Road.

“They are a really brave dynamic and attacking side,” Arteta said. “I think they are a really exciting side with a great coach and a great coaching staff.

“They believe 100 per cent in what they do. They go every game with the same energy and enthusiasm to get the points and I think they deserve more points than they have.

“Marcelo has got some incredible methods. You just have to see the way the team plays and some of the things the teams do constantly.”

Arteta has previously worked under Pep Guardiola, who has described Bielsa as “the best coach in the world”, and the Arsenal boss has also been inspired by his opposite number.

“Pep knows him much better than I do,” he said. “But you try to learn, pick up things that you like from other teams.

“You look at their ethos and their way of playing and for sure Marcelo has a lot of positive things to look at.”

KEY PLAYERS

Arsenal – Bukayo Saka

With full-back Kieran Tierney still struggling from injury, even more is being asked of Saka in the wide areas to carve out opportunities for his team-mates.

He has created more chances (26) and won more fouls (42) than any other Arsenal player in the Premier League this season, while only Alexandre Lacazette has scored (eight) and been involved in (10) more goals than the teenager (five goals, two assists).

Leeds United – Jack Harrison

Harrison scored the opener in last week’s 2-0 win at Crystal Palace and now has three goals in his last four league outings.

The 24-year-old, who is still contracted to Manchester City, has six goals for the season overall to go with his four assists.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Arsenal are unbeaten in their last eight games against Leeds in all competitions (W6 D2) since a 3-2 defeat in May 2003 in the Premier League.

– This will be Leeds’ fourth visit to Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal, with the previous three all coming in the FA Cup in 2011 (1-1 draw), 2012 (1-0 defeat) and 2020 (1-0 defeat).

– Leeds have failed to score in both games against Arsenal under Bielsa (D1 L1) – the Gunners are the only team in his entire managerial career that Bielsa has faced more than once without seeing his side score, with 16 different Leeds players attempting a shot without success (43 in total).

– Only the bottom four sides coming into this weekend have failed to score in more Premier League games than Arsenal this season (nine). The Gunners last failed to find the net in more different league games back in the 2005-06 campaign (11).

– Leeds are winless in their last 12 away league matches in London (D2 L10), their longest run without a win in London since a 19-game stretch between 1933 and 1938. They have lost their three Premier League games in London this season by an aggregate score of 10-2.