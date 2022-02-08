Steven Gerrard is a big fan of Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, ahead of Aston Villa’s clash with the Whites on Wednesday.

Villa head into the home game four points above Leeds following their 1-0 win at Everton in their last Premier League game, albeit that was over two weeks ago.

The break has given Gerrard, who replaced Dean Smith in November, time to work with his team on the training pitch.

Bielsa’s Leeds impressed in their first season in the Premier League in 2020-21, but have struggled with injuries this term. Gerrard, however, is keen to go up against a manager he holds in high regard.

“How can you not be? I’d love to get inside his mind and know a lot more,” Gerrard told reporters when asked if he was a fan of Bielsa.

“The Leeds players are living the dream to have the opportunity to play and compete in his style. Maybe that won’t be appreciated until he’s gone, but he’s certainly someone that all the coaches here have got immense respect for.

“To go and compete against him tomorrow is certainly something I’m very much looking forward to.”

Likewise, Bielsa has been impressed with the work Gerrard has done at Villa so far, and singled out Philippe Coutinho as a key signing.

“In Scotland, he (Gerrard) had a brilliant step,” Bielsa told a news conference.

“What he has managed this far at Aston Villa is good because he has put his stamp on the team very quickly.

“Coutinho is a player with prestige, the past speaks for itself.

“He’s playing in a premier league team at Aston Villa who is a team in growth and he is back in the Brazilian international team.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Aston Villa – Lucas Digne

Lucas Digne assisted Emiliano Buendia’s winner against Everton, the France full-back’s former club. Digne has created four chances for Aston Villa in the Premier League, all of them for Buendia.

Leeds United – Raphinha

This could be Raphinha’s 50th Premier League appearance for Leeds, and the Brazilian has been involved in 25 goals in 49 games so far (14 goals, 11 assists), the most of any Whites player since his debut in October 2020. In that time he has also created the most chances (103), completed the most dribbles (101) and had the most touches in the opposition box (208) of any Leeds player.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Gerrard has lost two of his five home Premier League matches as Villa manager (W2 D1) – he only lost three of his 59 home league games as Rangers manager (W48 D8).

– Leeds won their last away match against West Ham, winning 3-2. They have not won consecutive away games since May when they beat Burnley and Southampton, while the Whites last won their first two away league games in a year back in 2005 in the Championship, beating Coventry City and Stoke City.

– Since shipping eight goals in open play across their two defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal (four in each game), Leeds have only conceded once in open play in three Premier League games in 2022, a Pablo Fornals goal for West Ham. However, the Whites have conceded from both direct free-kick efforts they have faced this year (Maxwel Cornet for Burnley & Jonjo Shelvey for Newcastle United scoring those goals).

– This will be Leeds’ 4,000th league match since joining the Football League in 1920. The last four teams to hit this figure as a Premier League side have lost their 4,000th game – Spurs in November 2017 (1-2 vs Leicester), Watford in April 2018 (0-1 vs Huddersfield), Bournemouth in December 2019 (0-2 vs Brighton) and Crystal Palace in July 2020 (2-3 vs Chelsea).

– Villa have lost their last two home league matches against Leeds, losing 3-2 in the Championship in December 2018 and 3-0 in the Premier League last season. They’ve never lost three in a row at home to the Whites.