Leeds United-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Graham Potter is unsure how many more points Brighton and Hove Albion require to avoid relegation and will not “drive himself insane” trying to work it out.

Brighton welcome Leeds United to the Amex Stadium on a four-match winless streak, including a 1-0 loss to bottom side Sheffield United last weekend.

Only one place separates Albion and Fulham in the final relegation spot, but they have a seven-point buffer on the Cottagers, who travel to Chelsea later on Saturday.

Two more wins for Brighton in their remaining five games would take them to 40 points, traditionally enough to guarantee safety, but Potter is taking it one match at a time.

“I have no idea (if that will be enough),” he said. “I can drive myself pretty insane by trying to guess it. My focus is just on the weekend.

“We are playing Leeds, who are enjoying a very good season. They’re in a good place, a good moment. You can’t worry about what others do or second guess other things.”

Leeds are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games, which is their best run without defeat in the top flight since a run of 13 games between May and November 2001.

United have drawn with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United during that run, as well as beating Manchester City, and head coach Marcelo Bielsa does not want his players to drop off.

“We are never going to do nothing more than to give 100 per cent for the next game,” he said. “In every game there are arguments which need to be taken into consideration.

“If we are not committed 100 per cent for every game, the performance levels drop. We must continue with the same intensity in our remaining matches. “

KEY PLAYERS

Brighton – Neal Maupay

Albion’s profligacy in front of goal has so often cost them this season and they are scoreless in their last three Premier League games, despite managing 51 shots in total. The pressure is on the forward players to find their scoring boots, and in Maupay they have a player who boasts four goals in five league meetings with Leeds.

Leeds – Illan Meslier

Brighton will no doubt throw everything at Leeds in an attempt to end their scoring drought, but the visitors have just the man between the sticks to keep the opposition out. Meslier recorded his 10th clean sheet of the season in last week’s 0-0 draw with Man United – the youngest Premier League goalkeeper to reach that figure, overtaking Joe Hart’s record from 2008.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Brighton have won seven of their last eight league games against Leeds, with the exception being a 2-0 loss at Elland Road in March 2017.

– Leeds have lost each of their last four away league games against Brighton by an aggregate score of 9-0 – they have never lost five consecutive away games without scoring against an opponent in their league history.

– The Whites have played more matches at the Amex Stadium without winning than any other stadium in their entire history (six games – D2 L4). Since going 2-0 ahead in the first half of their first game there in 2011 (going on to draw 3-3), Leeds have not been ahead for a single minute in any of their subsequent five visits.

– Brighton have drawn more Premier League games than any other side this season (13), with only the current bottom three (five each) winning fewer games than the Seagulls this term (seven).

– Albion have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven Premier League home games, losing both matches in which they conceded in that run (W2 D3). In fact, Brighton have failed to win any of their 10 home league games this season in which they have conceded at least once (D4 L6).