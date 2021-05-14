Leeds United-Burnley Preview

When it comes to polar opposites in the Premier League, there are perhaps no more glaring examples than Marcelo Bielsa and Sean Dyche.

While Bielsa’s Leeds United play a high intensity, pressing-based game, Dyche’s Burnley have established themselves in the Premier League with a more traditional, solid approach. Yet despite the difference in approach, Bielsa – whose team travel to Turf Moor on Saturday – is full of admiration for Burnley’s way of playing.

“Burnley is a team that have their style completely defined and developed,” he said. “Very few times have I seen a team that has their style so defined. This is evident, so that this doesn’t seem like it is occasional recognition but the observation of the game of Burnley.

“It is a team that faces all the different moments within a game and a campaign with a principle plan. The fact that Burnley is able to stay loyal to their style of play during any highs and lows in their campaign is admirable.”

While Leeds are hoping to secure a top-half finish, Burnley secured their Premier League status for next season by beating Fulham on Monday, relegating the Cottagers in the process.

Key performers such as James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil have been linked with a move away ahead of next season, but with the backing of new American owners, Dyche believes Burnley can charge a high price to any potential suitors.

“I think there will be a bit more strength financially,” Dyche said. “But there’s still a model at this club where if someone hits that number and it’s deemed appropriate then it’s likely that some players go. There was a time when we had to take that money. There is no need to take that money so we could keep players here and keep them competitive with our group.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Burnley – Chris Wood

Wood is Burnley’s top scorer in the Premier League at Turf Moor, netting 23 goals in 60 games. Wood scored 44 goals in 88 appearances in all competitions for Leeds between 2015 and 2017 and netted in his only previous appearance against the Whites at Turf Moor, an 89th-minute penalty in a League Cup tie in September 2017.

Leeds United – Patrick Bamford

Bamford has scored in three Premier League matches this season against sides he has formerly played for in the competition (two vs Crystal Palace, one vs Burnley) – the only two players to score in four such games in a season are Craig Bellamy in 2008-09 and Peter Crouch in 2013-14.

KEY OPTA FACTS

Leeds have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last nine away Premier League games, with only Sheffield United on a longer current run (22 games). In all competitions, their last away clean sheet at Turf Moor against Burnley was in February 2005 in the Championship, with Neil Sullivan in goal for the Whites that day.

Bamford netted a penalty for Leeds in their 1-0 win over Burnley at Elland Road in December. The last Whites player to score home and away against the Clarets in a league season was Peter Lorimer in the 1974-75 top-flight campaign.

Leeds are the only team in the Premier League this season without an away draw (W8 L9). Including games in the Championship, the Whites haven’t drawn any of their last 23 away league games, only having one longer run without a league draw on the road – 24 games between September 1926 and October 1927.

Burnley have lost their last four home Premier League matches at Turf Moor in May, scoring first in three of those defeats, including their last home match against West Ham.

In the top-flight, Leeds have won their last three meetings with Burnley in a run stretching back to 1975. They have never won four in a row against the Clarets in the top-flight.