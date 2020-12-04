Leeds United-Chelsea Preview

Frank Lampard insists he has put a controversial incident with Leeds United while he was manager at Derby County behind him, as his Chelsea side prepare to host Marcelo Bielsa’s team at Stamford Bridge.

Up to 2,000 fans will be in attendance on Saturday as Chelsea take on Leeds, who have taken four points from their last two matches, against Arsenal and Everton respectively.

Chelsea are on an eight-game unbeaten run, however, and – with Tottenham and Liverpool not playing until Sunday – would move top with a victory.

There has always been a fierce rivalry between Chelsea and Leeds, while there is also personal history between Lampard and Bielsa, with the latter having sent scouts to spy on a Derby training session in the 2018-19 season.

In a bizarre news conference, Bielsa went on to explain his actions, before Lampard’s Derby then defeated Leeds in the Championship play-offs, only to lose to Aston Villa in the final.

“It’s in the past. I’m not going to dwell on it,” said Lampard. “It was a great news story but it’s gone. It was a proud moment for me to go against them and win but it’s long gone now and I don’t want to dwell on it.

“I’m not hanging on it around the game. I respect [Bielsa], I respect Leeds.”

Bielsa said he had learned form the incident, and spoke highly of the job Lampard has done at Chelsea.

“During last season he developed a lot of the players that were already in the institution and this season he improved the composition of his team,” Bielsa said, via a translator. “There are young players that have developed, there was signings with experience and signings with a big future.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chelsea – Olivier Giroud

Giroud left Sevilla reeling with his four-goal display on Wednesday, and now the 34-year-old will be wanting to carry that form into the Premier League. With Tammy Abraham missing some golden chances last week, surely the former Arsenal man will finally get his go from the start.

Leeds United – Kalvin Phillips

It was no surprise to see Leeds struggle without their midfield anchor, but Phillips has returned from injury in style. He was in supreme form against Everton, attempting 84 passes, with an accuracy of 92.9 per cent.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Leeds have lost their last three Premier League away games against Chelsea (between 2002-2004), while the Whites have won just one of their last 21 away league games against London sides.

• Of all Premier League sides to have played in more than one season, Chelsea have the best win rate in home games against promoted sides (82 per cent – 68 wins in 83 games).

• Only Tottenham (nine) are on a longer current unbeaten run in the Premier League than Chelsea (eight), while no side has kept more clean sheets than the Blues in the division this term (five).

• Leeds’ Premier League matches this season have seen more shots taken than any other side in the competition (289), with the Whites ranking second for most shots (153) and fifth for most shots faced (136).

• This will be Lampard’s first meeting with Leeds since the 2018-19 Championship season with Derby County – the Whites won the first three matches back then, before the Rams won 4-2 at Elland Road to reach the play-off final.

• Only Son Heung-min (7) and Jamie Vardy (7) have scored more away Premier League goals than Leeds’ Patrick Bamford this season, with six of his seven strikes in the competition so far coming on the road (86 per cent).