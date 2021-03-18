Leeds United-Fulham Preview

Scott Parker insists Fulham are under no extra pressure to put points on the board against Leeds United on a weekend in which his side’s two biggest relegation rivals face off.

Fulham have won just one of their last four games and occupy the final relegation spot, but they can climb above Newcastle United and level with Brighton and Hove Albion – having played two games more at that point – should they beat Leeds on Friday.

It could be a potentially pivotal 24 hours in the battle to avoid dropping out of the Premier League, but Parker is only focused on his own side’s results and not those of the two teams directly above them.

“There is no pressure on us,” he said. “The pressure comes from within, from us. I’ve been consistent in my message. It’s an irrelevance what the others are doing.

“The main focus for us is Friday night against Leeds to put in a performance that we’ve put in over the last months now to get to this point.

“The main focus is about going and getting three points on Friday night and putting ourselves in a good place on the front foot.”

Fulham have not been outside of the relegation zone since December 20, though opponents Leeds have won all three of their league games against sides in the bottom three this term.

United have won just one of their last six top-flight matches, but they held Chelsea to a goalless draw last time out and Marcelo Bielsa says his preparations for Friday’s clash at Craven Cottage will be no different.

“I always consider the same factors: to defend better, to attack better, trying to have the ball and avoid the opponent building up sums of passes, and overcome them with energy, enthusiasm, organisation and the management of the game,” Bielsa said.

“These are some of the aspects I remember at this time, and there will be no game to which I will not apply these factors.

“Fulham are a team that plays on an even keel in the majority of their games. They play to impose themselves and not just defend, not to avoid being beaten.”

KEY PLAYERS

Fulham – Josh Maja

The on-loan Bordeaux forward has impressed during his short time at Craven Cottage, scoring twice in his first six league starts for the club.After being left on the bench against Manchester City, likely with an eye on this game, the youngster will be tasked with helping to break down Leeds’ backline.

Leeds United – Ilan Meslier

The Leeds keeper kept his ninth Premier League clean sheet of the season against Chelsea last weekend and is on the verge of setting a new record.

Another shutout on Friday will make him the youngest keeper to reach 10 in a single season in the competition at 21 years and 17 days.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Fulham have lost just one of their last eight home league games against Leeds (W4 D3), going down 3-0 in the Championship in March 2015. The Cottagers are unbeaten in all three home games against them in the Premier League (W2 D1).

– Following their 4-3 victory at Elland Road earlier this season, Leeds are looking to complete their first league double over Fulham since the 1984-85 campaign in the second tier.

– Leeds are winless in their last 16 away games against London sides in all competitions since a 3-1 win at QPR in December 2017 (D2 L14). The Whites have lost all five of their games in the capital this season, conceding 16 goals along the way.

– Only Sheffield United (11) have lost more home Premier League games than Fulham this season (nine), while Fulham are the lowest scorers in home games this term (eight). Five of their eight home goals came in their first five games this season, with the Cottagers netting just three in their last 10 at Craven Cottage.

– Leeds have failed to score in four of their last five Premier League matches, which is as many as in their first 23 league games this term. The Whites have not scored in any of their last three league matches, last going four without a goal in April 2010.