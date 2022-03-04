New Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch believes he is the “right kind of fit” for the Whites ahead of his first game at Leicester City on Saturday.

Marsch was appointed as Marcelo Bielsa’s successor last week, with Leeds languishing just two points above the relegation zone after a 4-0 thrashing by Tottenham last game.

Bielsa’s dismissal has led to widespread disappointment across the Leeds faithful, but Marsch insisted he can get the Whites back on track.

“I didn’t want Marcelo to have to go out like this,” he said. “I wanted to see him continue and finish his legacy and keep the team up.

“I certainly didn’t have the career, a coaching career, managerial career, that Marcelo had before he came. But I believe as well. It’s the reason I’m here, it’s because I believe in many ways that I can be the right kind of fit and it can be the right kind of fit for me. And my focus, entirely, is not on the Championship, it’s on finding ways that we will be in the Premier League. So in the end, I’m committed to being here, no matter what the situation, because I believe in it so much.”

Leicester have endured a difficult campaign, sitting 12th in the Premier League, but ran out 2-0 victors at Burnley last Tuesday.

Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers paid his tributes to Bielsa, while he expects to see a different Leeds side under Marsch.

“Marcelo is a big loss to the Premier League,” Rodgers said. “I think it will be different. Leeds will go again. Jesse has taken over a great group of players, who have been very good.

“It will be more traditional. Jesse has said himself, it will be more zonal pressure. There’s so much footage now, so you have a good idea of how they will work.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City – Harvey Barnes

Barnes has scored in all three of his Premier League games against Leeds; only two players have ever scored in four consecutive appearances against the Whites in the competition – Alan Shearer (1992 to 1995) and Thierry Henry (2002 to 2004).

Leeds United – Illan Meslier

Meslier has conceded 60 goals in 26 appearances this season, conceding once on average every 39 minutes. Over the course of a season, no goalkeeper to play at least 20 times has had a worse minutes per goal conceded ratio in the competition – all eyes will be on the goalkeeper for an improved outing under Marsch.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Leeds are unbeaten in their last five away league games against Leicester (W2 D3). They won this exact fixture 3-1 last season but haven’t won consecutive league visits against the Foxes since September 1982.

– Leicester are winless in their last three Premier League home games (D2 L1), dropping a total of seven points from winning positions in these games. Only two teams have ever failed to win four consecutive Premier League home games despite leading each time – Norwich City (5 in January 2020) and Chelsea (4 in April 1996).

– Leeds have shipped at least two goals in the first half in each of their last five Premier League games, the longest run of any side in Premier League history. In the club’s history, they have only once previously shipped 2+ goals in five consecutive league games, doing so in February and March 1937, never doing so in six in a row.

– Leeds have lost each of their last four Premier League games. They last lost more consecutive league games in April 2015 (5 in the Championship), while they last did so in the top-flight between December 2003 and February 2004 (6).

– Leeds conceded at least three goals in all five of their Premier League games in February, setting a competition record for the most goals conceded in a single calendar month (20). The last team to concede 3+ goals in six consecutive top-flight matches were Birmingham City between October-December 1964.