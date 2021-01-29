Leeds United-Leicester City Preview

Wilfred Ndidi suffered a hamstring injury against Everton to add to Leicester City’s problems, but Brendan Rodgers has plenty of confidence heading into Sunday’s clash with Leeds United.

Youri Tielemans secured a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Wednesday, with the result ending a five-match winning streak across all competitions.

Leicester sit third as it stands, and a win could take them top if results elsewhere go their way over the weekend, but the Foxes will have to play without key men Ndidi and Jamie Vardy, who is set to miss several weeks after undergoing surgery on a hernia.

“It’s the same test we’ve had all season when we’ve had players missing,” Rodger said. “Jamie is a top-class player, so is Wilf, but we’ve managed to get good results consistently over the season.

“As a manager, you have to find a way to get results and, very importantly for us, [maintain] the performance level. We played very well in midweek and we’ll look to take that into our next game.

“Over the course of the season, we’ve had important players who have been missing consistently. It’s only really been up until the last week or so where we haven’t had that. We trust the squad. Of course, you miss someone of Jamie’s ability and the strengths he has.”

Marcelo Bielsa also has injury problems to contend with, and the Leeds boss confirmed Diego Llorente is set for another spell on the sidelines.

“Diego has a muscular injury and he will be out of the team for three or four weeks. We’re all trying to help him and support him through this injury,” Bielsa said.

“After every game there is always knocks. As the game gets closer we find out the severity on whether they will be able to play in this game.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City – Nampalys Mendy

With Ndidi out, it is likely Mendy will come into Leicester’s midfield to provide James Maddison and Tielemans with a defensive platform from which to launch attacks. Up against Leeds’ all-action midfield, the former Nice man will have to be at his best.

Leeds United – Raphinia

Leeds finally got their first win of 2021 when they beat Newcastle United 2-1 on Tuesday, and Raphinia played a key role, scoring a superb opener before he set up Jack Harrison’s winner. The former Rennes winger has settled in quickly in England and has been one of the Whites’ most consistent attackers.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•All six of Raphinha’s Premier League goal involvements for Leeds this season have come away from home (three goals, three assists).

•Leicester’s Harvey Barnes has been involved in five goals in his last six Premier League games (three goals, two assists), more than in his first 13 appearances this season (three goals, one assist).

•After scoring six goals in his first six Premier League games for Leeds, Patrick Bamford has scored just four in his last 13 in the competition.

•Leicester are unbeaten in seven Premier League games (W4 D3), with only Manchester City on a longer current run without defeat in the competition (11).

•Leeds’s only previous Premier League match at the King Power Stadium was back in September 2003, losing 4-0 under Peter Reid. Their only away league win against Leicester at the King Power was in November 2011 in the Championship, a 1-0 win.