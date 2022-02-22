Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that forwards Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will be unavailable for the clash with Leeds United on Wednesday.

The Reds could move within three points of Premier League leaders Manchester City, after downing Norwich City 3-1 last time out.

However, Liverpool will have to take on Marcelo Bielsa’s side without Jota and Firmino, who both picked up injuries in the win over the Canaries.

“For tomorrow (Wednesday, against Leeds), no chance, and then (for) the EFL Cup final (against Chelsea on Sunday) we will see”, Klopp said.

“It would be easy to say ‘no’ now, but we will see.

“They are (pushing), but they were not on the training pitch (yet) so that’s not a good sign.

“We have to see what we can do with the boys in the next few days, and then make a decision later in the week.”

Leeds produced a spirited second-half fightback against Manchester United on Sunday, but ultimately fell to a 4-2 home defeat and are now without a win in four top-flight outings.

That leaves them just five points above the relegation zone and head coach Bielsa acknowledged his side must improve.

“I did not say the defence needed to improve, I said the defensive system needed to improve,” Bielsa said in an attempt to clarify comments made after the United loss.

“The consistency the players in midfield offer allows us to strengthen the defensive system.

“The characteristics of the players in the midfield give it a more defensive or offensive profile.

“I said all of this to explain because we have conceded 50 goals. Second most conceded in the league. I have to account for this because I am responsible.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah’s goal against Norwich last time out was his 63rd for Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League, putting him level with Michael Owen. Only Robbie Fowler (85) and Steven Gerrard (69) have scored more home goals for the Reds in the competition than the Egyptian.

Leeds United – Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo will be tasked with stopping Salah, but the left-back could be key at the other end as well. He created a game-leading four chances against United, two more than any other team-mate.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Liverpool will face Leeds on a Wednesday for the first time since February 1997, when they won 4-0 in a Premier League match and were 3-0 ahead at half-time. They have won their last five against the Whites in games played on Wednesdays by an aggregate score of 13-0, since Leeds won 2-0 in an FA Cup fourth round replay in February 1972, with Allan Clarke scoring a brace at Elland Road.

– Liverpool are the only side unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season (W9 D3), and have conceded a league-low seven goals at Anfield so far this term.

– Liverpool are averaging 19.3 shots per game in the Premier League this season, their highest ratio in a single campaign since 2012-13 (19.4). The Reds are also averaging seven shots on target per game in the Premier League this term; since we have the data available (1997-98), only two teams have averaged more across an entire campaign – Arsenal in 1999-00 (7.4) and Chelsea in 2009-10 (7.6).

– Leeds have conceded at least twice in each of their last five Premier League away games, shipping 18 goals in total – as many as they had in their previous 14 on the road. The Whites’ last two away games have finished 3-3 and 0-3, with Leeds last conceding 3+ goals in three consecutive top-flight away games in November 2003 (a run of four).

– Leeds are one of just two sides to have conceded at least 50 Premier League goals this season, along with Norwich City. The Whites have conceded at least three goals in their last three Premier League games, last doing so in four consecutive league games in March 1960.