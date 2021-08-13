Leeds United-Manchester United Preview

Jadon Sancho will be involved for Manchester United against Leeds United on Saturday but Raphael Varane will not be available.

England winger Sancho, a £73.9million (€85m) signing from Borussia Dortmund, has been training this week after struggling with illness.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Sancho is ready to make his competitive debut against Marcelo Bielsa’s men at Old Trafford.

“Jadon is going to be involved,” Solskjaer told reporters on Friday. “Unfortunately, he was ill after his holiday, so we lost out on a few days of training but he’s gelled really well with the group. He’s going to be involved.”

However, centre-back Varane will miss the game as his move from Real Madrid has yet to be finalized.

“He’s not trained with us,” Solskjaer said. “Things take time. Unfortunately, with the isolation, the delay, it’s not 100 per cent done yet. I can’t say he will be involved, I can probably say he won’t be.

“It always happens, it’s little things. The big hold-up was isolation, quarantine. It’ll be done soon.”

One deal which has been completed is Bielsa signing a new contract at Leeds, with the one-year contract confirmed on Thursday.

The 66-year-old has spent the past three years at Elland Road and guided Leeds to a ninth-placed finish in the top flight last season after earning promotion the previous campaign.

“From my point of view this is an extraordinary club,” Bielsa said. “It’s not often you have a club that designates so much volume of investment to the improvement of the training facilities.

“Leeds have made a significant contribution economically to provide the tools for a manager to prepare to be the ideal ones.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester United – Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood scored six goals in his last eight Premier League appearances in 2020-21, having scored just one in his first 23 last term. The 19-year-old has scored 17 Premier League goals in total, with only four players netting more as a teenager in the competition (Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Wayne Rooney and Nicolas Anelka).

Leeds United – Patrick Bamford

Patrick Bamford scored 17 league goals last season, as many as Tottenham’s Son Heung-min. He, along with Jack Harrison, has scored in Leeds’ first game of the campaign in both of the last two seasons.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– United and Leeds are set to face in their opening top-flight league matches of the season for the first time since 1970-71, with Leeds winning 1-0 at Old Trafford with a goal from Mick Jones ahead of finishing runners-up in the league that season.

– Leeds are winless in their last 16 league visits to Old Trafford against Manchester United (D6 L10) since a 1-0 win in February 1981, and lost 6-2 there last season. Leeds have played more Premier League matches at Old Trafford without winning than any other stadium (13).

– United lost their first Premier League match last season, losing 3-1 at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace. They haven’t lost their opening top-flight match in consecutive seasons since 1972-73 and 1973-74, going on to be relegated in the latter season.

– United conceded 28 goals at home in the Premier League last season, their most at Old Trafford in a single campaign since 1962-63 (38). Indeed, Old Trafford saw more goals scored than any other stadium in the Premier League last season (66 – F38 A28), while Leeds’ away games were more prolific than any other side (67 goals – F34 A33).

– Over the last 10 Premier League matches of 2020-21, only Liverpool (26) won more points than Leeds (23), who won seven and drew two of their final 10. Leeds also dropped the fewest points from winning positions last season (6) and had the best win ratio when scoring first (89% – P18 W16) of any side.