Leeds United-Southampton Preview

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has called for his team to show their “better face” in the final two games of the season, starting off against Leeds United on Tuesday.

The Saints will have the backing of fans as they take on the Whites, who are hunting a top-eight finish.

Southampton’s season has tailed off dramatically in 2021, but two successive victories have at least lifted them well clear of the bottom three, and Hasenhuttl is aiming to end the season on a high note.

“It’s important for us to show our better face in the final games of the season, that helps us definitely for maybe ending up in a [higher] position and also having a better pre-season,” he said.

“It feels good that all players are coming back, that we have not seen as many injuries any more and that definitely gives us more quality.

“We know that we had a tough second half of the season, and we also knew the reason why this happens.

“Now we can show that whenever players are coming back and everybody is fit again, that we can do it much better than the weeks before. There are four wins in a row possible and this is the goal we have.”

Leeds, who thrashed Burnley 4-0 last time out, may be going up against the home crowd on Tuesday, but Marcelo Bielsa is delighted fans are going to be back in stadiums.

“England should feel privileged that they are able to partially resolve this situation with COVID-19 and of course, it is great to have the fans back,” he said.

“Even if it is partially, it is not a situation that many countries are able to have.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southampton – Che Adams

Che Adams has scored nine Premier League goals this season. The last player who has represented Scotland to reach double figures in a single campaign in the competition was Steven Fletcher in 2012-13 (11).

Leeds United – Jack Harrison

Jack Harrison has been involved in six goals in his last seven Premier League games (two goals, four assists). Indeed, only Patrick Bamford (15 goals, seven assists) has been involved in more league goals for Leeds than Harrison this term (eight goals, eight assists).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– None of Leeds’ 18 Premier League away games have finished level this season, with the Whites winning nine and losing nine. They could become just the second side to finish a Premier League campaign with no away draws, after Tottenham in 2018-19.

– Leeds striker Bamford has scored nine away goals in the Premier League this season. Only three Leeds players have reached double figures on the road in a single campaign in the competition – Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in 1998-99 (10), Michael Bridges in 1999-00 (12) and Mark Viduka in 2002-03 (10).

– Leeds have won nine of their 18 Premier League away games this season – they last reached double figures for away wins in a single top-flight campaign back in 1973-74, when they won the title (12).

– Southampton have won five of their last six home league games against Leeds (L1), including each of the last three in a row. This is their first time hosting the Whites in the Premier League since a 2-1 victory in January 2004.

– Leeds have won four of their five midweek Premier League games this season (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), including both such games away from home (5-0 v West Brom, 2-1 v Newcastle United).