Leeds United-West Ham United Preview

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa believes managing the club has been a wonderful experience despite his side’s recent struggles ahead of a clash with West Ham.

The Whites are 16th, just five points above the relegation zone, and were downed by David Moyes’ side in the FA Cup last Sunday.

Despite the difficulties in the league this season, Bielsa spoke glowingly of his experience in Leeds with the football club and the city.

“For me, the time that I have spent here has been a time of growth,” Bielsa said. “I have learned the culture of English football and that alone justifies any experience.

“On another side, I integrated myself into a club like this one. There is nobody who goes through here who doesn’t come out with a signal. It’s a city, a club with fans of support that leaves a mark on someone who has been a part of it.

“Also, competing in the best league in the world and all of what that signifies. All of this I have said it so many times that it sounds as though I am being a demagogue but sometimes you have the risk of sounding like a demagogue when you answer two words.”

The Hammers remain fourth in the Premier League, two points above fifth-placed Arsenal, after cruising to a 2-0 victory over Norwich City on Wednesday.

Much of Moyes’ focus was on Leeds pre-match and he cannot see Bielsa’s side struggling for much longer.

He said: “I think Leeds will be fine. We’d expect them to have one or two players back by the time the game comes around.

“They are a really good side and difficult to play against. Everyone knows about their energy and we’ve had some tough games against them over the last year or so.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in 15 goals in all competitions this season (7 goals, 8 assists), the most of any English player for a Premier League side in 2021-22.

Leeds United – Raphinha

Raphinha has scored the opening goal in more different Premier League games than any other player so far this season (6). He’s been the goalscorer 60% of the times the Whites have netted first in the competition this term (6/10).

KEY OPTA FACTS

·West Ham have lost three of their five Premier League home games played on Sundays this season (W2), with the winning goals in these matches being scored in the 89th, 90th and 70th minutes respectively. These five games have produced 17 goals in total (3.4 per game), and all have been won by a single goal.

·Following their 3-1 win against Burnley in their last league game, Leeds are looking to win consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since winning their final four in 2020-21. However, the Whites’ only away win so far this term was at bottom side Norwich in October.

·Leeds have conceded 10 goals in their last two away league games (2-3 vs Chelsea, 0-7 vs Man City), just one fewer than they had in their first seven on the road this term.

·Among all managers to take charge of at least five Premier League games against Leeds, West Ham boss David Moyes has the best win percentage (86%), winning six of seven games against the Whites. He has also managed the most games against them without losing of any manager in Premier League history (seven).

·Under Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds have lost seven of their eight away Premier League matches in London (W1), a loss percentage of 88%. Among managers to have taken charge of at least five away games in the capital, only Nigel Pearson – who lost nine out of nine – has a worse losing ratio than the Argentinian.