Leeds United-West Ham United Preview

West Ham dropped out of the Champions League places in midweek, though David Moyes has finally acknowledged his side are in the hunt.

Wins for Chelsea and Everton saw West Ham slip down to sixth, though the Hammers do not play until Monday, when they host Leeds United.

Moyes, who guided Everton to a shock Champions League qualification in 2004-05, has insisted all season that Champions League is not the focus for his side, yet with 12 games remaining, they are will in with a chance.

“A top-10 position would be excellent for West Ham considering where we were – but we’re much higher up now, so I’m looking up,” Moyes told Football Focus. “I don’t see why we can’t be around those (top four) positions.

“We wanted to get away from the West Ham where you weren’t sure which West Ham was going to turn up – were you going to get a disappointing result against a team you shouldn’t, or win when you probably weren’t expecting to?

“The players have changed my mentality because now I’m looking up to see how high I can get.”

West Ham face a Leeds team that have struggled for consistency as of late, losing four and winning four of their last eight fixtures.

A prominent figure for the Whites has been Raphinha, who has greatly impressed since signing from Rennes last year, and Marcelo Bielsa is now looking for more consistency from the winger.

“What Raphinha is able to create, we’ve already seen. After, what shows is whether he’s able to do it on a regular basis,” Bielsa said.

“Set-pieces. Physically, he’s very apt. I can’t think of many more things to add to an attacking player. The most important thing is how many times those resources are shown in every game.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Michail Antonio

Antonio has been directly involved in 19 goals in his last 22 Premier League starts for West Ham (15 goals, 4 assists), although he has never scored in eight league appearances against Leeds, the joint-most he’s faced a team without scoring along with Wolves.

Leeds United – Raphinha

Raphinha has been directly involved in eight goals in nine away Premier League starts (three goals, five assists). The only Leeds player involved in more than eight goals in their first 10 away Premier League starts was Michael Bridges in 1999-00 (eight goals, one assist).

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Stuart Dallas is yet to end on the winning side for Leeds in London in 23 attempts in all competitions (D6 L17). The last time Dallas ended on the winning side in London was in May 2015 – a home game for Brentford against Wigan in the Championship.

•Among teams he’s faced at least five times in his league managerial career, against no sides has Moyes registered a higher win ratio than against Leeds (80 per cent, four wins in five games). This is his first home league game against the Whites since September 2003, a 4-0 Everton win with Steve Watson scoring a hat-trick.

•None of Leeds’ last 17 league matches have ended as a draw (W8 L9), their longest run since December 2008 (also 17 in a row). They last had a longer run ending in November 2006, when they went 18 without a draw.

•This will be the 100th different league meeting between West Ham and Leeds. The Whites will be the 13th different side West Ham have faced 100+ times in league football, with the Hammers only having a lower win rate against Liverpool (19.8 per cent) and Arsenal (23.2 per cent) than they do against Leeds (25.3 per cent).

•Leeds have lost 12 of their last 13 in London in all competitions (D1), losing all four in the capital in the Premier League this season. Leeds are one of only three top-flight sides yet to win a point in London this term, along with Sheffield United and West Brom.