Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch says Kalvin Phillips will fulfill a similar role to the one he plays for England when he returns to action, possibly for the Whites’ trip to Molineux to face Wolverhampton on Friday.

The defensive midfielder has been out for large swathes of the season through injury, but he could return in the final game before the international break. However, a combined lack of minutes mean neither Phillips nor Patrick Bamford have been called up by Gareth Southgate on this occasion.

Regardless, Marsch has revealed that he intends to utilise Phillips in a manner reminiscent of the double-pivot system that helped drive the Three Lions to last year’s Euro 2020 final when he is fully fit again.

“We’ve had a good conversation about his position and it’s not dissimilar to what they do with the national team,” the American stated. “For England, he shares responsibilities with Declan Rice as double sixes. Against the ball they try to do similar things as we’re doing with pressing and they talk about counter-pressing.

“Kalvin is an intelligent guy, he will be able to adjust relatively quickly and I’m really excited to get him on the pitch.”

Opposite number Bruno Lage, meanwhile, has waxed lyrical about England defender Conor Coady, after the centre-back turned in another superlative performance for Wolves against Everton last time out.

“He is one of the best guys I know in football,” he added. “He is the first into training in the morning and brings motivation to everyone.

“The back five know how to work together, but it’s the whole squad that is very compact and solid. They know how we press, and I can see the real spirit of our team.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Ruben Neves

After scoring against Watford and setting up Coady’s winner against Everton, the Portuguese is on something of a hot streak right now. He’s never been involved in a goal, either with a finish or assist, in three consecutive Premier League games, but he’ll be out to change that this week.

Leeds – Raphinha

Since Leeds’ return to the Premier League, the Brazil international has scored the second most Premier League goals (15) for the club and has the most assists for the Whites (12), with only Bamford (28) being involved in more league goals for the club in that time (27).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Wolves are unbeaten in their last six league games against Leeds (W5 D1), since a 1-0 home loss in the Championship in October 2016.

– In the top-flight, Leeds’ last away win against Wolves was in September 1973 (2-0). The Whites are winless in nine such visits to Molineux since, losing each of the last five in a row.

– Wolves have won four of their last five Premier League games played on a Friday (D1), keeping four clean sheets in this run which includes a 1-0 victory over Leeds in this exact fixture last season.

– Wolves have kept 11 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, with only the current top four (Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal) keeping more in the competition this term. Only in 2019-20 (13) have Wolves recorded more shutouts in a single Premier League campaign.

– Leeds’ win against Norwich last time out ended a run of six straight Premier League defeats for the Whites. Only once have they won consecutive league games this term, doing so against Burnley and West Ham in January.