Leeds United-Wolverhampton Preview

Wolves and Leeds United might approach their meeting on Friday in contrasting moods after very different results last week.

Both sides scored two second-half goals after difficult opening periods, but only Wolves did enough to get a win.

They rallied to beat Southampton 2-1, while Leeds could not rescue a positive outcome at Arsenal as they were defeated 4-2.

The two teams are now separated by just a place and two points, although Leeds, in a stronger position, have a game in hand.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will hope to respond against Wolves, having been disappointed by their outing at Arsenal.

“In the first half, we didn’t manage to break the circulation of Arsenal from their half to our half,” Bielsa said.

“When we were building up from the back, we didn’t manage to take the ball from our half into their half cleanly.

“There was no surprise for either of the two managers. They knew how we were going to press and they resolved this.

“We knew how they would press us but we didn’t manage to resolve this. In the second half, the opposite happened.”

Bielsa must now hope he has a solution for Wolves, who won at Elland Road in October.

Nuno Espirito Santo is also looking for improvement, despite the victory against Southampton.

“In the second half, we were on the front foot, we were searching and impressing,” he said. “We played better football and we were more organised, and we achieved two goals and then we defended very well.

“I was pleased with the ability to reverse the momentum of the game, the way they adjusted and the reaction of our players.

“But there were still many negatives in the game that we have to correct.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Pedro Neto

Neto ended a near two-month Premier League goal drought with a goal against Southampton last time out. He now has five goals and four assists this season. With an assist against Leeds, he would become the first under-21 player to both score and assist five goals in a Premier League season since Marcus Rashford in 2017-18.

Leeds United – Patrick Bamford

Bamford will hope this game is as enjoyable as his previous outings on Fridays. He has six goals in five appearances for Leeds on Fridays; of players to play at least five games on a specific day of the week for the club, only Jermaine Beckford on Mondays (nine in eight) has also averaged more than a goal a game.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Leeds have won two of their past three away league games against Wolves (L1), more than they had in their previous 16 visits to Molineux (W1 D5 L10). However, they lost their last such game 4-1 in November 2017.

– Wolves have not lost any of their past eight top-flight home games against Leeds (W5 D3) since a 2-0 loss in September 1973.

– Wolves are looking to win back-to-back league matches for the first time since October, with the second game in that run coming at Elland Road against Leeds.

– Leeds have won six of their past seven away Premier League matches not played in London (L1), with the other game a 6-2 defeat against Manchester United. Only United and Manchester City have won more away points in games not played in London this season than Leeds (18).

– Bielsa lost his first league encounter with Wolves in this season’s reverse fixture (1-0); the Leeds boss has only lost his first two league meetings with an English opponent on one previous occasion (vs Birmingham City).