KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Ishmael Leggett scored 20 points to help Rhode Island hold off La Salle 72-70 on Saturday.

Leggett added six rebounds for the Rams (8-13, 4-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jalen Carey added 18 points and six rebounds. Brayon Freeman contributed 12 points and six boards.

Josh Nickelberry led the Explorers (8-13, 2-6) with 16 points. Khalil Brantley added 15 points, six assists and three steals.

Leggett scored 14 points in the second half to help the Rams rally from a 40-29 halftime deficit.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Rhode Island visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) and La Salle hosts George Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.