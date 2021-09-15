Legia Warsaw beats Spartak Moscow as Europa League begins

MOSCOW (AP)Legia Warsaw scored in stoppage time to beat Spartak Moscow 1-0 in the opening game of this season’s Europa League group stage on Wednesday.

Spartak created far more chances than the Polish visitors but couldn’t solve Legia’s 41-year-old goalkeeper Artur Boruc.

Legia took full advantage to snatch three points with a 91st-minute goal from substitute Lirim Kastrati off a cross from Ernest Muci.

Leicester and Napoli round out Group C and play Thursday.

Legia and Spartak played a day ahead of the week’s other Europa League games to avoid a clash with Spartak’s cross-city rival Lokomotiv Moscow, which hosts Marseille on Thursday.

