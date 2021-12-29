Lehigh ends skid beating feisty D-III level Eastern U. 70-63

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Keith Higgins Jr. and Evan Taylor each scored 18 points and Lehigh ended a six-game losing streak with a 70-63 win over Division III-level Eastern University on Wednesday night.

Higgins’ 3-pointer with 11:40 left broke a tie at 41 and the Mountain Hawks led for the remainder. Jeameril Wilson added 12 points for Lehigh.

Despite missing all six of its 3-point shots in the first half, Eastern led 30-28 at the intermission as William Blet scored 13 on 6-for-13 shooting.

Blet, a 6-foot-8 graduate student, led the Eagles with a career-high 32 points – more than doubling his team’s points.

