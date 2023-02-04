EASTON, Pa. (AP)Evan Taylor’s 20 points helped Lehigh defeat Lafayette 66-64 on Saturday.

Taylor added 12 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (14-9, 9-3 Patriot League). Keith Higgins Jr. added 14 points and six assists and Dominic Parolin scored 12.

Josh Rivera led the way for the Leopards (7-18, 5-7) with 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks. CJ Fulton added 10 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals for Lafayette. Justin Vander Baan also had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.