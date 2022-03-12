Mikel Arteta is pleased with Arsenal’s form but is seeking even more consistency from his side if they are to hold on for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Gunners climbed into fourth place with last week’s 3-2 win at Watford – their eighth victory in 10 top-flight outings.

Heading into this weekend’s action, only Manchester City had collected as many points as Arsenal (25) from the last 30 available.

While his side are now considered the strong favourites to end their five-season wait for Champions League football, Arteta is seemingly setting his sights higher.

“To be with the top teams you have to win consistently and do it in a convincing way,” he said ahead of Sunday’s home match against Leicester City.

“I need even more than that amount of victories (four in a row) because there are teams in this league who do that for 10, 11, 12 or 18 times so still the margin is pretty big.

“I don’t know if we’re favourites for the top four – the only matter for me is how we train and then how we play on Sunday.

“The rest, this is football and its so unpredictable: nobody knows what can happen. Our only focus is on performing and winning matches.”

Leicester have endured an inconsistent campaign but have recently hit some form with four wins in a row in all competitions, three of those without conceding.

The Foxes were in Europa Conference League action on Thursday, seeing off Rennes 2-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie, whereas Arsenal have had a whole week’s rest.

City boss Brendan Rodgers believes that may be a factor in north London as Leicester go in search of back-to-back away wins in this league fixture for the first time ever.

“This year Arsenal haven’t been in Europe that has helped them settle and they’ve used the coaching time really well,” he said.

“They have some young players. They’ve used that time well. If they can keep their players fit and available, they should be in a really strong position to finish where they want to.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arsenal – Alexandre Lacazette

The Gunners have improved in an attacking sense since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s January departure, despite Lacazette failing to score since Boxing Day.

Lacazette has laid on four goals for his team-mates since then, however, and has more Premier League assists than any Arsenal player this season with seven.

Leicester – City are without injured striker Jamie Vardy, whose 11 Premier League goals against Arsenal is a joint-record alongside Wayne Rooney.

Instead it is left to the likes of James Maddison, Patson Daka and Harvey Barnes to step up, the latter having scored three and assisted two in his past six appearances in all competitions.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Arsenal are looking to complete the league double over Leicester for the first time since 2015-16, following their 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium earlier this season.

– Only against Manchester United (65) have Leicester conceded more Premier League goals than they have against Arsenal (63). Four different Arsenal players have netted a hat-trick against the Foxes, with no team having more against an opponent in the competition (Dennis Bergkamp, Nicolas Anelka, Thierry Henry and Alexis Sanchez).

– Arsenal have won their last four Premier League games, each by a margin of just one goal. The last team to win five consecutive Premier League games all by a single goal were Birmingham City in November/December 2009.

– Leicester’s last two Premier League games have seen them beat Burnley 2-0 and Leeds United 1-0. The Foxes haven’t won three consecutive league games without conceding since a run of four in November 2019, the third game of which was a 2-0 victory against Arsenal.

– No side has kept fewer away clean sheets in the Premier League than Leicester this season, though their solitary shutout on the road did come in their last such game (2-0 v Burnley). However, City have also only failed to score in one away Premier League game this term, with only Man Utd (0) failing in fewer.