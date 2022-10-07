Brendan Rodgers says Leicester City are looking up after Monday’s comprehensive win over Nottingham Forest, describing a “really good” change of mood since that victory.

Leicester claimed their first win of the Premier League season at the eighth attempt last time out, lifting some of the pressure on Rodgers.

The Foxes boss is now targeting a much better run of form ahead of the next international break, which comes ahead of the World Cup in November.

“The mood change has been really good from the players’ perspective,” Rodgers said. “From me on a personal level it always makes the day off a little better, but there is still a lot of work to do.

“I also know there is a lot of time for us to grow and develop, and hopefully by the end of the season the bad run will have been another learning experience.

“I said before Monday night’s game, we’d had a tough run of fixtures, but this run before the World Cup gives us a chance to accumulate points, and very quickly we could find ourselves in the middle of the table.”

Bournemouth, meanwhile, approach Saturday’s match having failed to score in three successive home matches, but caretaker manager Gary O’Neil is confident they will end that run sooner rather than later.

“I think two months is very misleading because we had one home game called off and one was against Arsenal that is obviously going to be tough to score in, and I wasn’t taking the team at that point,” he said.

“So we failed to score against Wolves and Brentford at home, which obviously is what it is.

“We’re working at it and the boys have really brought something in the last few weeks that has given us a chance to be competitive in every game. We hope to stay like that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bournemouth – Dominic Solanke

Solanke’s next strike will be the 50th league goal of his career (one for Liverpool, 48 for Bournemouth), and his first league goals for the Cherries came against Leicester in July 2020. Can he trouble the Foxes once again?

Leicester City – James Maddison

The England hopeful has been directly involved in 19 Premier League goals in 24 appearances during 2022 (12 goals, seven assists), a figure only three players can better, including just one Englishman (Harry Kane, 29). Having hit a brace last time out, the creator could have a big say again on Saturday.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Bournemouth have never lost a Premier League home game against Leicester (W3 D2) – the most they have ever faced one opponent at home without losing in the top flight.

– Bournemouth have failed to score in their last three Premier League home games – only once in their league history have they done so in four consecutive home matches, in March/April 2005 in League One.

– Although they sit 19th in the Premier League, only five teams have scored more goals in the competition this season than Leicester (14), with the Foxes outscoring every other side currently in the bottom half.

– Bournemouth have conceded three goals in four Premier League games with Neto in goal this season, compared to 16 in four games with Mark Travers. Indeed, Neto has the highest save percentage of any goalkeeper to play in more than one Premier League game this season (82.4 per cent).

– Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has been directly involved in five goals in his last three Premier League games against Bournemouth, scoring four and assisting one. Vardy has scored in each of these three games, and the Cherries could become the fifth team he’s scored against in four consecutive top-flight matches (also Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Liverpool and Watford).