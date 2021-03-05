Leicester City-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Brendan Rodgers insisted Leicester City’s 2019-20 campaign cannot be compared to this season, as he discussed the risk of his team dropping out of the top four.

Leicester have been a constant in the top four almost all season, as they were last year, only for them to drop out on the final day and finish in the Europa League spots.

The Foxes sit third, though have just a three-point lead on Chelsea after failing to win their last two games.

They face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, but Rodgers said comparisons cannot be drawn between the two campaigns.

“No, no it’s totally different, I’ve been really proud of the players this season, had much more to deal with, in terms of our European games and of course the difficulties we’ve had around injuries so what the players have done until now I’m very proud of,” he said. Still have a lot of games to play, an exciting end to the season, just have to deal with what comes our way and look to win the next game.

“I’ve never been one to look at “we’re in the top 4″, it’s the last game. Until that comes, we come in every day with a good energy and good attitude to our work and then we can see where it takes us.”

Brighton boss Graham Potter, on the other hand, has told his players to put a damaging week – in which they lost to Crystal Palace and West Brom – behind them.

“You have to zoom out. Put it in a bit of perspective,” he said. “We are suffering at the moment, there is no denying that, because we have had a tough week. But there is enough character in the team, there is enough personality in the team, to take this tough week and use it as a positive.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton and Hove Albion – Danny Welbeck

Brighton missed two penalties in the defeat to West Brom, with Welbeck guilty of wasting one of them. The 30-year-old has not scored in the league since the turn of the year, and with the Seagulls in desperate need of goals, he must step up and be counted.

Leicester City – Kelechi Iheanacho

Iheanacho has scored three goals in his last six appearances in all competitions, as many as in his previous 23 for the Foxes. One of those goals was a late winner in Leicester’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Brighton last month.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Since Brighton were promoted to the Premier League in 2017-18, only Kevin De Bruyne (339) has created more chances in the top-flight than Pascal GroSS (242), with the German creating the most chances in all four seasons for the Seagulls, including 2020-21 (47).

• Leicester are unbeaten in their last 12 away games in all competitions (W7 D5), only having one longer away unbeaten run in their entire history, a 14-match stretch between April and December 2015.

• Jamie Vardy has been involved in eight goals in his last six Premier League appearances against Brighton (five goals, three assists), having a hand in all three in the Foxes’ 3-0 win in the reverse fixture (one goal, two assists).

• Brighton have lost their last two Premier League games, last losing three in a row in November 2019. Over these two games, the Seagulls have had 40 shots (11 on target) to their opponents nine (four on target), averaged 72.5 per cent possession, and have an expected goals total of 5.5 (compared to one against).

• Brighton have won just 10 home Premier League points this season (P13 W1 D7 L5), with no side collecting fewer this season. Eight of the previous nine sides in Premier League history to win one or fewer game in their first 13 home games in a season have been relegated, with Wigan Athletic in 2011-12 the only exception.