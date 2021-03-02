Leicester City-Burnley Preview

Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester City have nothing to lose this season as his side attempt to end their losing streak away at Burnley on Wednesday.

The Foxes were knocked out of the Europa League by Slavia Prague at the last-32 stage last week and followed that up with a 3-1 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League.

Leicester’s loss of form has not been helped by a growing injury list, with influential midfielder Harvey Barnes the latest to be ruled out for at least six weeks.

However, City are into the FA Cup quarter-finals and are still well positioned in the top three of the Premier League – one point below second-placed Manchester United – and Rodgers has urged his threadbare squad to dig deep.

“We don’t have the depth in the squad that others have,” he said. “You saw that with the players Arsenal had on the bench. But we can’t go on too much about it.

“We’ve got a lot of talent that is out. We’ll find a way to get a result. There will be another opportunity for other players to come in.

“We’ve had injuries and European football, and that can prove difficult. We haven’t done anything yet.

“My attitude is that we’re not in the top four until we see where we’re at at the end of the season. We’ve got nothing to lose because we haven’t earned anything yet.”

Burnley are also seeking a return to winning ways in midweek after following up home draws against Fulham and West Brom with a 4-0 loss away at Tottenham.

The Clarets are in the midst of a tough run that also sees them play Arsenal and Everton after the visit of Leicester, but boss Sean Dyche has no complaints about the schedule.

“We all know the challenge and we all get on with it,” he said. “We knew the fixture list would be loaded this year. We’re all in it to work to the schedule as best as we can.

“In the two previous games (before Tottenham) we were really good. It comes in peaks and troughs and we are constantly a work in progress. The mentality and the physical side are intact, it’s just the details.”

KEY PLAYERS

Burnley – Chris Wood

Dyche has been boosted by Wood’s return to fitness and the New Zealand international is looking to score for the fourth Premier League game running against his former club.

The only player to have previously scored in four successive matches against a side they previously played for in the competition is Craig Bellamy against Newcastle United between 2007 and 2011.

Leicester – Cengiz Under

Barnes will definitely miss this game and fellow creator James Maddison is a major doubt, possibly meaning a chance for Under to shine in one of the wide positions.

The Turkey international has started just one league game this term, but he has previously netted in the FA Cup and Europa League and can provide something a little different.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Burnley have won three of their last four home league games against Leicester (L1), which is more than they had in their previous 13 against them at Turf Moor (W2 D3 L8).

– Leicester are looking to complete their first ever top-flight double over Burnley, last beating them home and away in any division in the 2012-13 Championship.

– Burnley’s home games have seen fewer goals than any other side in the Premier League this season, with just 24 goals being netted in 13 games at Turf Moor so far (F10 A14).

– No team has won more away Premier League games than Leicester this season (W9 D3 L1). Indeed, only in their 2015-16 title winning season (11) have the Foxes won more away top-flight games than they have this term.

– Burnley have won two of their last 21 Premier League games against teams starting the day in the top three of the league (D4 L15), though one of those wins was a 2-1 home victory over Leicester in January 2020.