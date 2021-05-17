Leicester City-Chelsea Preview

This time last week, Chelsea looked on course to all but seal their Champions League place and win the FA Cup, but now, they are facing a must win game against Leicester City, who clinched the famous trophy on Saturday at the Blues’ expense.

However, Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea still have their fate in their own hands.

Liverpool’s dramatic win at West Brom has put the Reds in a strong position to clinch a Champions League place, given Leicester and Chelsea face off at the Bridge on Tuesday so, whatever the outcome, points will be dropped by one, if not both, of the teams currently occupying third and fourth.

Chelsea lost to Arsenal in the league before going down to Youri Tielemans stunner at Wembley, but Tuchel – who has a Champions League final to look forward to – is relishing the challenge.

“The setback for us was the Arsenal game. We let the door open so Liverpool have a foot in the door. They’re a strong team and it’s what they do,” he said.

“We make a huge effort to overtake them and this is what we did. We should be aware of the huge performance we’ve made so far but we need to finish the job.

“We need to rely on ourselves because we are in the situation where we don’t have to look at other grounds.”

After guiding Leicester to their maiden FA Cup triumph, Brendan Rodgers is now wanting his side to continue to build a “legacy” by securing Champions League football, which a win would do.

“It was a very important game for us at the weekend to create this legacy of being the first team to win the FA Cup for the club,” Rodgers said. “Now we are going into another big game for us.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chelsea – Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell thought he had helped Chelsea force extra-time in the dying moments at Wembley, only for VAR to rule out the own goal which the full-back forced. But if he features once again against his former club, he will be determined to get one over on them.

Leicester City – Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy may not have been among the goals lately, but his importance to Leicester cannot be doubted and he proved it all over again with a tireless, tenacious display at Wembley on Saturday, running Chelsea’s defence ragged.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho has scored a Premier League goal on six different days of the week, with Tuesday the only day on which he’s failed so far. If he scores in this game, he will be the first player in Premier League history to score on all seven days of the week within a single season.

– Victory for Leicester would ensure a top four finish for the Foxes for just the second time in the Premier League, after their 2015-16 title win. Rodgers would be just the second British manager to finish in the top four of the Premier League with two different clubs (also Liverpool), after Kenny Dalglish (Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United).

– Chelsea have conceded the first goal in their last two Premier League games, coming back to beat Man City before losing to Arsenal. The Blues had only conceded first in one of their first 15 league games under Thomas Tuchel (a 1-1 draw with Southampton).

– Between them, Manchester United (13), Chelsea (five) and Manchester City (five) have won 79 per cent of the Premier League titles (23/29). Leicester have already won at both Manchester clubs this season and could be just the second team to win away at all three in a single Premier League campaign after Liverpool in 2008-09.

– Chelsea have not lost their final home league game in any of the last 18 seasons (W12 D6), since losing 3-1 against Aston Villa in the 2001-02 campaign.