Leicester City-Crystal Palace Preview

Patrick Vieira says Wilfried Zaha must be proud of the respect he has at Crystal Palace, as he hunts his 50th goal for the club.

Zaha scored in Monday’s clash with Brighton and Hove Albion, though Neal Maupay ultimately rescued a point for the Seagulls.

Next up for Palace are Leicester City, who did not manage a league win in September and go into Sundays game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Legia Warsaw in the Europa League.

Ahead of the match, Vieira spoke highly of Palace’s talisman, who the Eagles have kept hold of despite several approaches from other clubs over recent years.

“I think this is something that I am sure he will be proud of after his career. When you become a top player and a respected player in a football club, it is something that makes you proud about yourself.” Vieira said of Zaha.

“Wilfried has a really good and strong relationship with the football club and the fans. The fans love him and he loves the fans.

“He loves being at this football club. I think he will realise how important it is when the career is finished. This is when you will realise what you have been doing for a football club and how special it is.”

Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, focused on James Maddison, who has endured a difficult start to the campaign.

“He understands where he’s at and he’s got that feeling himself. So it’s just connecting again to the big picture,” said Rodgers.

“These are young players and, for some of them, this is the first bump in the road they’ve had. However he’s responded really well and is working really hard. I’ve no doubt that by the end of the season he will have made a great contribution.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crystal Palace – Odsonne Edouard

Odsonne Edouard had a flying start to his Palace career, scoring twice as a substitute on his debut against Tottenham, though the former Celtic striker has not found the net since.

Leicester City – Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans created a team-leading five chances against Burnley last weekend, including a sublime assist for one of Jamie Vardy’s two goals.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– After a four-game winning run against Leicester, Crystal Palace have failed to win any of their last four against the Foxes in the Premier League (D1 L3).

– Leicester have won just one of their last five away league games against Crystal Palace (D2 L2), winning 2-0 in November 2019.

– Leicester have lost each of their three Premier League away games against London sides, as many as they had in their previous 14 trips to the capital (W6 D5 L3).

– Jamie Vardy has been involved in 86% of Leicester’s seven Premier League goals so far this season (5 goals, 1 assist). With 89 goals since turning 30, Vardy is also closing in on Ian Wright’s record of 93 Premier League goals scored after their 30th birthday.

– Zaha has been involved in eight goals in 12 Premier League games against Leicester (6 goals, 2 assists), more than he has against any other side in the competition.